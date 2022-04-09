Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 325.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.77% of Century Aluminum worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 18.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CENX opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

