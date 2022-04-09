Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 164,058 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164,058 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $5,807,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 357,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $147.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.29 and its 200-day moving average is $180.56. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $147.61 and a 1 year high of $201.34.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.44.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.