Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average is $113.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

