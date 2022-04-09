Astral Foods (OTC:ALFDF) Lifted to Hold at Investec

Astral Foods (OTC:ALFDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC:ALFDF opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Astral Foods has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $10.25.
About Astral Foods
