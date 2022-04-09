AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Raised to £110 at Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 9,000 ($118.03) to £110 ($144.26) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($131.15) to £120 ($157.38) in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5,780.83.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 66,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.