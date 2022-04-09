AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will announce $11.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.11 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $7.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $44.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $44.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $47.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.63 billion to $47.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.