ATB Capital Lowers Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Price Target to C$0.40

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at ATB Capital to C$0.40 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 175.86% from the stock’s previous close.
TSE:XLY opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$123.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68.
