ATB Capital Lowers Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Price Target to C$0.40

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at ATB Capital to C$0.40 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 175.86% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:XLY opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$123.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68.

About Auxly Cannabis Group (Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

