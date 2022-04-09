AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) to post sales of $38.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $39.29 billion. AT&T reported sales of $43.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $154.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 billion to $159.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $156.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.15 billion to $164.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 55,227,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,163,644. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AT&T by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,448,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,212,000 after buying an additional 342,465 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

