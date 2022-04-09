AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

NYSE:T opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $2,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

