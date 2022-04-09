AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) to post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,300. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

