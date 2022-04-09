Audius Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Audius has a total market cap of $728.98 million and $27.56 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,091,417,308 coins and its circulating supply is 620,805,326 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

