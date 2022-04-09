Augustine Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,531 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. 24,852,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,818,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.