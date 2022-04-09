Auto (AUTO) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Auto (AUTO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for approximately $437.20 or 0.01031454 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $23.17 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Auto

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

