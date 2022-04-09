Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sluggish global light vehicle production is likely to impact the demand and sale of Autoliv’s products. Rising prices of raw materials is set to remain a major headwind. During the last reported quarter, high commodity costs impacted the firm’s margins by $60 million. The company expects substantial headwinds from raw materials in 2022 as well. Matters have become worse as the Russia-Ukraine war has compounded chip crisis. Autoliv is also subject to forex risks and the company expects currency translation effects to be around negative 3% in 2022. Additionally, high research and development costs and capex requirements to launch technologically advanced products are hurting the cash flow and the trend is expected to continue. Given the various headwinds being faced by the firm, Autoliv is best avoided at the moment.”

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALV. Barclays lifted their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.24.

ALV opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.77. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.