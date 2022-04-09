Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.24.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Autoliv by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.