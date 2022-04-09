Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.
Automax Motors Company Profile (LON:MTMY)
