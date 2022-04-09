AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $8,254,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE AN opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 229.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after buying an additional 296,008 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $24,087,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

