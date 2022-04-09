AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $103.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.25. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,172,605 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

