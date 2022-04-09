Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 408.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.28 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $463,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,687 shares of company stock worth $2,746,274. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

