Avestar Capital LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,150,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,564,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $13.29.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
