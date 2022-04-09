Avestar Capital LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,150,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,564,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $838,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

GRAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CLSA initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

