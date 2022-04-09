Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.65. Aviat Networks posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 35.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 22.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 66,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,626. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

