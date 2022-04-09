Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading Down 7.8%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $245.02 and last traded at $255.15. 443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,192,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.66.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after buying an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,318,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,091,000 after purchasing an additional 188,328 shares in the last quarter.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

