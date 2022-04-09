Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) were down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $245.02 and last traded at $255.15. Approximately 443 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,192,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.66.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

