Aviva’s (AV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 530 ($6.95) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AV. Barclays cut shares of Aviva to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 468 ($6.14) to GBX 480 ($6.30) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.69) to GBX 530 ($6.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.30) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 520 ($6.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.08) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 511.43 ($6.71).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 425.80 ($5.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 428.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 414.25. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 461 ($6.05).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 23.93%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.74), for a total value of £71,757.54 ($94,108.25). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,500.56).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

