Axe (AXE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63,776.00

Axe (AXE) traded up 120.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Axe has traded up 43.6% against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $159,954.65 and approximately $63,776.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00319343 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

