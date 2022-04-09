Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $193.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,362,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,739,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,861,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,573,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.04.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.