Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,722,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.04. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.