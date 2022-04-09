AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. AXT reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AXT by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AXT by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 112,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,557. AXT has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.12.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

