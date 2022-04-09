Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AYLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

AYLA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,591. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,148.15% and a negative return on equity of 95.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,347,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

