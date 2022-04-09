Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AZRE. StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

NYSE AZRE opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $776.23 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

