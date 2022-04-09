Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AZRE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $16.06 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.