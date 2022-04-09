B. Riley Cuts Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $13.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LSEA. Barclays cut their target price on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $366.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Forsum bought 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Ho bought 33,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $253,524.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 155,263 shares of company stock worth $1,243,693 in the last ninety days. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 634,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

