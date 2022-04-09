B90 (LON:B90) Trading Down 4%

B90 Holdings PLC (LON:B90 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 6,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 115,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
The company has a market capitalization of £14.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.37.
About B90 (LON:B90)
