Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $272.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $224.53.
About Baidu (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.