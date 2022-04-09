Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $272.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $134.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a 12-month low of $102.18 and a 12-month high of $224.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $1,586,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 480.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Baidu by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,024,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

