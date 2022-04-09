Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDP. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,666,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after buying an additional 1,275,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $9,540,000. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $10.68. 2,056,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

