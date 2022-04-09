Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Trading Down 2.1%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $173.00 and last traded at $173.00. Approximately 35 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.75.

BLHEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bâloise from CHF 161.50 to CHF 170.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bâloise from CHF 149 to CHF 154 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.53.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

