BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.74

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $7.25. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 64,166 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

