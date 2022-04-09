Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSBR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.0578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 658.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 87,869 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.