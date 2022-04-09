Barbara Richmond Sells 3,750 Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) insider Barbara Richmond sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.98), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,163.93).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 542 ($7.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 565.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 628.06. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of GBX 500.82 ($6.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.75). The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 6.73.

Get Redrow alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDW. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.85) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.67) to GBX 710 ($9.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.02) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.02) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 855.86 ($11.22).

About Redrow (Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.