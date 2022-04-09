Barclays Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €53.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.42 ($66.39).

Shares of VNA opened at €41.15 ($45.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €42.13 ($46.30) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

