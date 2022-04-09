Barclays Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €53.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Barclays set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.42 ($66.39).

Shares of VNA opened at €41.15 ($45.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €42.13 ($46.30) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($66.99).

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.