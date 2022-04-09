Barclays Cuts ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target to SEK 320

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.67.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.87. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

