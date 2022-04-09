Barclays Cuts Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target to €40.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €55.00 ($60.44) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €50.00 ($54.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

FURCF stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

