Barclays Cuts Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target to CHF 205

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schindler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schindler has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $209.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.06. Schindler has a 1 year low of $208.08 and a 1 year high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

