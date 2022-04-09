Barclays Downgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

