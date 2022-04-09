Barclays Raises International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target to SEK 114

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from SEK 89 to SEK 114 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPCFF opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

About International Petroleum (Get Rating)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.