Barclays Raises Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 87

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 73.25 ($0.96).

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £839.78 million and a PE ratio of -13.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87).

In related news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($40,918.03).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

