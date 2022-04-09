Barclays Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($64.29) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €52.24 ($57.41) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($79.26). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.18.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

