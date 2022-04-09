Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.40 ($81.76).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €51.36 ($56.44) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 52-week low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($80.09). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.60.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.