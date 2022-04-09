Bastiano Sanna Sells 561 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 561 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.18, for a total value of $154,936.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bastiano Sanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20.

VRTX opened at $280.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $281.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,259,000 after acquiring an additional 325,944 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,709 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

