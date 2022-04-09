Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Stock Price Down 8%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)

Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.