Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Stock Price Down 8%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66.
Baylin Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baylin Technologies (BYLTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.